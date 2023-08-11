IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan has charged its Trump ‘fake electors.’ What about the other 6 states?

    06:26

  • ‘Shockingly corrupt’: Hayes shreds ‘kept man’ Clarence Thomas over megadonor deals

    09:52

  • ‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

    02:19

  • Warnock: We saw Jan. 6 ‘metastasize into voter suppression laws’ across America

    07:16

  • Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

  • ‘No, thanks’: GOP voters, major donors losing interest in the DeSantis ‘war on woke’

    05:42

  • Indicted ex-president celebrates America’s World Cup defeat in ‘deranged’ rant

    03:15

  • ‘Look where we are now:’ Congresswoman rips Senate Republicans who acquitted Trump

    06:11

  • ‘Banality of evil’: Trump conspirator's path from 'unremarkable' to coup plotter

    04:23

  • Hayes: Mitch McConnell blew it with Trump impeachment acquittal

    09:04

  • ‘Running for his freedom’: Trump 2024 campaign is ‘like the OJ Bronco case’

    04:39

  • ‘Savvy’: How Jack Smith made it so Trump's Jan. 6 trial will likely go first

    03:23

  • ‘He’s alone’: Trump arraignment sees no family, no posse, no protests

    03:53

  • ‘They got him’: Chris Hayes says this Trump arrest is ‘biggest of all time’

    07:13

  • Prosecutors build on Jan. 6th committee work to charge Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history

    02:35

  • 'Betrayal:' North Carolina lawmaker who switched parties was courted by GOP before election

    07:50

  • RIP GOP: ‘Devastating’ new evidence Trump still ‘owns the Republican Party’

    03:13

  • Georgia journalist who observed fake electors subpoenaed in Trump case

    05:06

All In

‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui

03:30

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) joins Chris Hayes to discuss the wildfires burning across the island of Maui, the evacuation effort, and what it will take to rebuild from here. Aug. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan has charged its Trump ‘fake electors.’ What about the other 6 states?

    06:26

  • ‘Shockingly corrupt’: Hayes shreds ‘kept man’ Clarence Thomas over megadonor deals

    09:52

  • ‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

    02:19

  • Warnock: We saw Jan. 6 ‘metastasize into voter suppression laws’ across America

    07:16

  • Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All