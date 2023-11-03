‘New standard of terrorism’: Brother of Israeli hostage speaks out

After saving her daughter’s life during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Yarden Roman-Gat is missing. Her family and the Israeli military believe she was captured and taken to Gaza. Her brother, Gili Roman, joins Chris Hayes. “It is a basic duty for all of us to bring them back home because this is not something that we can allow to happen in the world, this new standard of terrorism of kidnapping,” says Roman. Nov. 3, 2023