IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘New standard of terrorism’: Brother of Israeli hostage speaks out

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    'We have to free Gaza from Hamas,' says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

    09:39

  • Hostage negotiations between Israel and Gaza stall

    11:05

  • Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

    10:38

  • Blinken ahead of trip to Israel: 'American diplomacy can make a difference'

    03:16

  • Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

    11:47

  • At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days

    02:42

  • Hamas claims 'legal right' to fight against Israeli occupation

    03:34

  • Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

    03:45

  • Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

    08:08

  • Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

    02:26

  • 'Republicans are playing political games with Israel aid,' says Congressman

    02:30

  • American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza

    08:01

  • Speaker Johnson on Israel aid: 'We cannot waste any time'

    01:05

  • 'No place on our land': Hamas official vows to repeat attacks on Israel ‘again and again’ until it’s destroyed

    07:20

  • ‘It’s absurd’: Rep. Swalwell slams House GOP aim to fund aid to Israel but not Ukraine

    09:33

  • 'This is a horrific mistake' Former IDF soldier on why Gaza incursion may not bring peace

    05:23

  • US Citizen stuck in Gaza, 'Airstrikes continue to happen nearby' even in the south

    06:27

  • Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

    08:07

All In

‘New standard of terrorism’: Brother of Israeli hostage speaks out

08:17

After saving her daughter’s life during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Yarden Roman-Gat is missing. Her family and the Israeli military believe she was captured and taken to Gaza. Her brother, Gili Roman, joins Chris Hayes. “It is a basic duty for all of us to bring them back home because this is not something that we can allow to happen in the world, this new standard of terrorism of kidnapping,” says Roman. Nov. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘New standard of terrorism’: Brother of Israeli hostage speaks out

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    'We have to free Gaza from Hamas,' says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

    09:39

  • Hostage negotiations between Israel and Gaza stall

    11:05

  • Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

    10:38

  • Blinken ahead of trip to Israel: 'American diplomacy can make a difference'

    03:16

  • Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

    11:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All