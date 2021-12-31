IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

‘National divorce:’ Congresswoman openly advocates end to American democracy

10:50

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is a troll. But it’s not either or. She can be a troll, and she can be a serious threat to democracy,” Mehdi Hasan says to Chris Hayes, discussing Rep. Greene suggesting a “national divorce” between red and blue states. Dec. 31, 2021

