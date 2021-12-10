‘Monumental victory’: Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote to unionize
02:39
On Thursday, Starbucks workers in Buffalo saw their store become the first company-owned Starbucks to unionize in its 50-year history. “Those folks just won a pretty monumental victory,” says Chris Hayes. Dec. 10, 2021
