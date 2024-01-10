IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity

    09:02

  • 'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 6

    07:37

  • Harvard scholar predicts how Supreme Court will rule on key Trump legal battles

    05:54

  • How Trump compels GOP lawmakers to ‘bend the knee’

    06:01

  • Hayes: There’s only one anti-Epstein candidate—and it’s not Trump or RFK Jr.

    13:37

  • Nancy Pelosi makes the case for Biden 2024: ‘Let’s get back to that kitchen table’

    10:00

  • ‘Are you better off now?’: What America was really like 4 years ago under Trump

    07:31

  • ‘Too lame to lead’: GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

    07:41

  • Whitehouse: Trump's fate may be in hands of ‘MAGA-ized Supreme Court’ 

    06:43

  • Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

    06:56

  • 'Duty bound': Maine Secretary of State speaks out after disqualifying Trump from ballot

    09:26

  • MAGA Congress had ‘historically unproductive’ year in 2023

    09:36

All In

‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

08:39

“This is an argument they appear to have basically invested whole cloth in the last like 24 hours. And you can hear the skepticism from the judges,” says Chris Hayes. MSNBC Legal Analysts Charles Coleman and Lisa Rubin join to discuss. Jan. 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity

    09:02

  • 'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 6

    07:37

  • Harvard scholar predicts how Supreme Court will rule on key Trump legal battles

    05:54

  • How Trump compels GOP lawmakers to ‘bend the knee’

    06:01

  • Hayes: There’s only one anti-Epstein candidate—and it’s not Trump or RFK Jr.

    13:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All