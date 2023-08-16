IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Ludicrous': Hayes on GOP's 'painful' defense of Trump after 4th indictment

‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment

08:01

“The core idea here which animates all the defenses from Donald Trump and his frankly pathetic lackeys is that there is no such thing as democratic equality in the law,” says Chris Hayes. “Donald Trump represents the right kind of people who the law should never touch.”Aug. 16, 2023

