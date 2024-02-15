IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Losing streak': GOP refuses to learn lessons from ‘crushing’ election losses

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m pissed off’: Jason Kander reacts to mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    06:22

  • ‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

    06:09

  • Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

    03:51

  • Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV

    05:39

  • Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows

    06:09

  • 'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden

    07:12

  • ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57

  • Republicans ‘absolutely allergic’ to fixing border, says Sen. Murphy

    09:01

  • Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence

    08:25

  • Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

    07:13

  • U.S. 'has over-relied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

    06:09

  • 'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal

    05:14

  • Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07

  • MAGA-run state GOPs face civil wars, bribery scandals, money woes

    07:11

  • ‘Egotistical’: Ruhle says CEOs miss Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise

    05:23

  • 'Booming' Biden economy forces GOP to shift focus to new 'shiny object'

    10:08

  • Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I need 11,000 votes’

    08:12

  • Report: Trump spent $50 million in donor money on legal bills in 2023

    05:40

  • Hayes on the ‘looming threat’ of a widening Middle East conflict

    06:22

All In

'Losing streak': GOP refuses to learn lessons from ‘crushing’ election losses

05:33

Chris Hayes: What we keep seeing over and over is that the majority of Americans do not like the candidates Republicans are running or the messages they are pushing. And the party refuses to learn that lesson.Feb. 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Losing streak': GOP refuses to learn lessons from ‘crushing’ election losses

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m pissed off’: Jason Kander reacts to mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    06:22

  • ‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

    06:09

  • Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

    03:51

  • Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV

    05:39

  • Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows

    06:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All