IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

    07:48

  • Trump expected to surrender early next week, attorney says

    03:11

  • Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

    06:27

  • New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’

    05:07

  • Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

    08:47

  • Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • Trump starts Waco rally with song by Jan. 6 prison choir 

    07:25

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies as Trump grand jury wraps up

    07:32

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP reps treated jailed Jan. 6 defendants ‘like celebrities’

    05:28

  • Michael Steele to today’s GOP: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

    06:20

  • 'Disturbing:' Lofgren hits MTG for plan to visit jailed Jan. 6 defendants

    05:19

  • ‘He is panicked and terrified’: George Conway on Trump’s mindset as possible indictment looms

    06:22

  • Former Manhattan ADA: Grand jury delay ‘not out of the ordinary’

    06:36

  • 'Weird, devious': Gallego on GOP bid to prematurely quash Trump grand jury

    06:14

  • 'Thunderous': Trump loses key Mar-a-Lago appeal, lawyer ordered to testify

    06:31

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s corrupt bargain is ‘worst reoccurring payment plan’

    05:19

  • McCarthy downplays Trump hush money probe as ‘personal money’ case

    06:54

All In

‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

07:41

In 1989, Trump took out a full-page ad in the Times calling for New York to bring back the death penalty in the case of the Central Park Five—five people who were later famously exonerated. One of them, Yusef Salaam, responded to Trump's indictment with a one word statement: "Karma." Salaam and Rev. Al Sharpton join Chris Hayes. April 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

    07:48

  • Trump expected to surrender early next week, attorney says

    03:11

  • Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

    06:27

  • New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’

    05:07

  • Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

    08:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All