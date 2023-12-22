IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin

    'It's not over:' Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

All In

‘It’s not over:’ Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

Sherrilyn Ifill: "Those other insurrectionists who are holding office or planning to run for re-election—I hope they're sleeping a little more fitfully after this Colorado Supreme Court ruling because it's not over."Dec. 22, 2023

    'It's not over:' Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

