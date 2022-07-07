IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

'It can still happen:' Lessons for the U.S. from the Boris Johnson debacle

05:07

"What you are seeing now is what it looks like when a conservative party decides they have had enough and that a leader is just too much of a menace to be tolerated," says Chris Hayes. "This pressure on Boris Johnson is a stark reminder that it can still happen."July 7, 2022

