    'Implausible:' Here's every Trump excuse for the classified Mar-a-Lago material 

All In

'Implausible:' Here's every Trump excuse for the classified Mar-a-Lago material 

Chris Hayes: “Donald Trump and his allies have desperately attempted to spin this story. They have been frantically cycling through excuses, trying to come up with some explanation for why Trump had 11 sets of classified documents in his home at Mar-a-Lago.”Aug. 16, 2022

