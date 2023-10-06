‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker

“The fundamental problem of course is that Trump – or someone like him – is what the Republican base is demanding,” says Chris Hayes. “The problem is, many folks in the MAGA movement want Trump for Speaker, not in spite of his indictments, but because of them. Because Trump matters to them inasmuch as he can enrage the people they don’t like and – crucially – vandalize, desecrate, and destroy the institutions they have come to despise.”Oct. 6, 2023