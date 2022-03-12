‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion06:12
‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion06:12
“I think it would be very hard to find a young Russian my age who supports this invasion, who support the war,” says Finley Muratova, freelance writer for The Nation.March 12, 2022
