    'Hypocrisy': Stacey Abrams rips Kemp response to Herschel Walker report

    Mehdi: Openly racist Republicans like Tuberville face no backlash from GOP 

  • Another day, another not great headline for Herschel Walker

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: This is what a violent insurrection looks like

  • Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat

  • The Herschel Walker story keeps getting worse for Herschel Walker.

  • What the OPEC oil cut could mean for the midterm elections

  • DeSantis auditions for role of Green M&M in white boots

  • How Fox News became a PR channel for Republican Senate candidates

  • Reporter who broke Herschel Walker abortion story details his receipts 

  • Chris Hayes: Herschel Walker abortion report lays bare GOP hypocrisy 

  • Brett Favre reportedly misused funds for yet another volleyball gym

  • ‘Disaster:’ Connecting the dots between Brazil, Brexit and Trump

  • Oath Keepers caught on tape: Insurrection Act gave 'legal cover'

  • Raskin: ‘Remarkable’ that Ginni Thomas still believes election was stolen

  • Hayes: Trump judges remind us the rule of law is a 'human institution'

  • Warnock: Voting rights battle is why I know 'I still have work to do' in Senate

  • ‘There’s nothing to go back to’: Florida's housing obstacle after Hurricane Ian

  • Florida’s Cape Coral real estate boom show reality of climate crisis era

  • National Hurricane Center: Lingering flooding from Ian could make response in Florida difficult

All In

'Hypocrisy': Stacey Abrams rips Kemp response to Herschel Walker report

Stacey Abrams on Brian Kemp: “He has made it his business to interfere in the personal choices of Georgians, except for the Georgians that are on the ticket with him.”Oct. 11, 2022

