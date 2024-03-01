IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could
March 1, 202409:59

    'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

All In

'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

09:59

Chris Hayes looks at the historic proof that a quick decision the Supreme Court is possible. “They can still—if they want to—move very quickly. It is still in their power. And no one should let them off the hook on this massively important and weighty question before the nation,” says Hayes. March 1, 2024

    'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

