All In

'He couldn't let go of it': Inside the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

Author Michael Lewis joins Chris Hayes to discuss “Going Infinite,” a new book about indicted crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried. “I think of him as a creature of modern finance, says Lewis. “At almost any period in history he’s like a high school physics teacher.” Oct. 4, 2023

    'He couldn't let go of it': Inside the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

