IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Groomed:' Attorney argues Trump to blame for his client storming the Capitol

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ex-Roger Stone aide reportedly urged Trump supporters to ‘descend on the Capitol’

    07:32

  • 'You could hear the pops': Witness shares account from Brooklyn subway shooting 

    03:46

  • U-Haul key recovered at Brooklyn shooting scene led police to abandoned van

    06:39

  • Rep. Neguse: New crackdown on ghost guns is ‘basic common sense step’

    08:08

  • Chris Hayes: Gov. Abbott’s anti-trans order is child abuse

    04:21

  • How Jared Kushner and the Trump admin traded U.S. foreign policy for $2 billion

    07:55

  • Hayes: How Dems can avoid mistakes of the past and confront rising crime

    08:39

  • New evidence Jan. 6 included ‘coordinated assault’ by far-right groups

    08:54

  • ‘A defender of truth’: Remembering media critic Eric Boehlert

    03:34

  • Historian: Only way to end Ukraine war is by Russian defeat on battlefield

    08:21

  • ‘Nobody stole the joy’: Sen. Booker on Judge Jackson's historic confirmation

    07:47

  • Justice Department has more Jan. 6 cases than lawyers to prosecute them

    04:33

  • GOP forced to amend bill that would have legalized child marriage in Tennessee

    10:00

  • How QAnon went mainstream: ‘Fever dream come true for the worst people on the internet’

    04:36

  • ‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference

    02:27

  • Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book

    05:32

  • The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’

    11:46

  • Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.

    07:14

  • Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ

    06:00

All In

'Groomed:' Attorney argues Trump to blame for his client storming the Capitol

08:08

Samuel Shamansky, attorney for Jan. 6 defendant Dustin Thompson: “It’s not hard, at least from my perspective, to understand how vulnerable, unsophisticated people who’ve been fed this diet of B.S. would behave in accordance with their president’s wishes.”April 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Groomed:' Attorney argues Trump to blame for his client storming the Capitol

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ex-Roger Stone aide reportedly urged Trump supporters to ‘descend on the Capitol’

    07:32

  • 'You could hear the pops': Witness shares account from Brooklyn subway shooting 

    03:46

  • U-Haul key recovered at Brooklyn shooting scene led police to abandoned van

    06:39

  • Rep. Neguse: New crackdown on ghost guns is ‘basic common sense step’

    08:08

  • Chris Hayes: Gov. Abbott’s anti-trans order is child abuse

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All