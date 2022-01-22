‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how do get climate in Build Back Better
Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ro Khanna join Chris Hayes to discuss prioritizing climate provisions in Build Back Better. “Give him the pen, let him come up with something. I think he’s going to come up with something that’s going to be much better than nothing on climate,” says Khanna on Sen. Joe Manchin. Jan. 22, 2022
