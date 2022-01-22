IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how do get climate in Build Back Better

08:46

Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ro Khanna join Chris Hayes to discuss prioritizing climate provisions in Build Back Better. “Give him the pen, let him come up with something. I think he’s going to come up with something that’s going to be much better than nothing on climate,” says Khanna on Sen. Joe Manchin.  Jan. 22, 2022

