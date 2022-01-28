‘Everything was connected’: Why fake Trump electors could face criminal scrutiny
05:32
Share this -
copied
“The point we’re trying to show the committee with this additional evidence is that nothing happened in isolation. Everything was connected,” says Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on the Trump campaign’s bid to overturn the election using fake electors. Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Man suspected of killing Texas deputy during traffic stop arrested in Mexico
00:41
Will filling Breyer's SCOTUS seat prove to be contentious?
08:47
Anti-Semitism is not a Jewish problem; it's an American problem, says ADL head
11:00
So much losing: Judge who dealt MAGA losses on Obamacare, voting, to leave SCOTUS
09:14
SCOTUS bombshell paves way for first Black woman on court, after Biden pledge
08:44
Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March