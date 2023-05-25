IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

    ‘Epic disaster’: DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk on Twitter flops

    Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 6

  • Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

  • Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots

  • Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans

  • E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump after CNN comments

  • Hayes: What the Republican debt ceiling threat is really about

  • Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race

  • Chris Hayes: Control is now a pillar of the Republican vision

  • Bowman calls out MTG for racist tropes after she says she 'feels threated’ by him

  • Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans

  • Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote

  • House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

  • Elon Musk: 'So be it' if tweeting conspiracies, extremism loses him money

  • ‘Even worse than it sounds:’ Warren rips GOP push for Medicaid work requirements

  • ‘We don’t have a choice’: Sen. Markey on expanding Supreme Court to 13 seats

  • Report: Gosar's congressional staffer linked to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes

  • Report: Trump wants to bring back Jeffrey Clark, Michael Flynn for 2nd term

  • ‘Absolutely disgusted’: Town hall audience member says not all cheered Trump

All In

‘Epic disaster’: DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk on Twitter flops

Remember that time Elon Musk unveiled the new Cybertruck, and when he went to demonstrate the vehicle's supposedly "bulletproof glass," two of the windows smashed? The Twitter rollout of the Ron DeSantis campaign went kinda like that.May 25, 2023

