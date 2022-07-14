IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 6

    06:25
    'Enraging': How the willful blindness of 'Team Normal' enabled Trump's coup

    11:11
    Mehdi: Trump Was Deliberate About 1/6

    11:11

  Omarosa weighs in on Jan. 6 hearings

    07:29

  Malcolm Nance on Trump's threat to democracy

    05:06

  1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump

    07:23

  Revelations about Trump's conduct bring new questions for the Justice Department

    06:23

  Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify

    08:28

  'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police

    00:39

  If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?

    02:10

  'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff

    04:50

  Joe: Cheney said Trump isn't a toddler — but that doesn't mean he didn't behave like one

    01:42

  One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

    06:29

  The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

    02:19

  Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

    07:08

  1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

    06:09

  Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth

    03:14

  Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

    01:58

  Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'

    05:02

  Lawrence on the 'unhinged' meeting leading to January 6th riot

    13:25

'Enraging': How the willful blindness of 'Team Normal' enabled Trump's coup

11:11

Chris Hayes: Trump was not shy about the fact that he would never accept an election loss. And just because some people, like Pat Cipollone, lied to themselves and collaborated with this monstrous sociopath who almost ended American democracy, that does not mean that it was a hard thing to see.July 14, 2022

  Now Playing

    'Enraging': How the willful blindness of 'Team Normal' enabled Trump's coup

