'Enraging': Hayes on dystopian call to ‘harden the schools’ after shootings

Duckworth: GOP senators ‘value checks from the NRA over the lives of little babies’07:57
- Now Playing
'Enraging': Hayes on dystopian call to ‘harden the schools’ after shootings07:18
- UP NEXT
‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party07:08
Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms07:43
After Texas massacre, GOP pushes false narrative in support of guns05:02
U.S. Gun Culture Wasn’t Always Like This15:14
What Happened to the Assault Weapons Ban?16:22
‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde10:38
Swalwell: Show America where Republicans stand on guns11:08
Joyce Vance on the possibility of repealing the Second Amendment09:41
ER doctor who treated mass shooting victims talks AR-1508:17
Holding Sen. Schumer accountable for gun legislation07:30
TX moms fight for gun control07:21
Uvalde shooting leads to false conspiracy theory05:41
Tim Miller: GOP resistance to gun laws is ‘because of apathy about the deaths of those kids’04:41
Uvalde police face questions over delayed response to school shooting11:08
Jonathan Chait: The right's playbook for deflecting anger after shootings05:54
David Frum: Things changed a lot for the worse since Sandy Hook09:21
Rev. Al: I think the president is legitimately angry on guns08:03
Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde04:23
Duckworth: GOP senators ‘value checks from the NRA over the lives of little babies’07:57
- Now Playing
'Enraging': Hayes on dystopian call to ‘harden the schools’ after shootings07:18
- UP NEXT
‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party07:08
Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms07:43
After Texas massacre, GOP pushes false narrative in support of guns05:02
U.S. Gun Culture Wasn’t Always Like This15:14
Play All