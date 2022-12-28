IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    Takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee's 18-month probe

    07:55

  • Inside the January 6 Committee

    06:10

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • A historic week in review

    09:42

  • Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts

    13:16

  • January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

    03:40

  • Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity

    04:14

  • Behind the scenes: How the January 6 Committee operation came together

    10:37

  • Jan. 6 Committee releases new tranche of interview transcripts

    04:37

  • Hutchinson dealt with turmoil, fear over whether or not to break with Trump, transcripts show

    06:04

  • Jan. 6 final report details organization behind Trump’s 'fake elector' plot

    04:52

  • Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

  • Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

    01:18

  • What's next for Congress after it released final Jan. 6 report

    04:54

  • To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history

    06:40

  • McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46

  • Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

All In

‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability

10:48

Chris Hayes: “What is clear in the final report is that Eastman and Trump as kind of partners in this undertaking knew the theory was bogus, that the strategy was illegal all along.”Dec. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    Takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee's 18-month probe

    07:55

  • Inside the January 6 Committee

    06:10

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • A historic week in review

    09:42

  • Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts

    13:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All