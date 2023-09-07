IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Dumpster cult': Michael Cohen rips Navarro's 'stupidity' for Trump legal mess

    07:48

  • Court decides Alabama Republicans can’t be trusted to draw congressional maps

    07:10

  • Impeachment trial begins for Texas Republican Ken Paxton

    07:27

  • 'We didn't do anything': Proud Boy brags from jail that Trump will pardon him

    03:13

  • Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su: How Bidenomics is fueling union power

    06:24

  • Republicans threaten to impeach Wisconsin justice before she has ruled on any case

    08:10

  • Proud Boy who said he was ‘changed man’ shouted ‘Trump won’ after judge left

    07:06

  • Top Oversight Democrat calls for subpoena of Jared Kushner’s Saudi ties

    06:57

  • 'Political theater:' Gov. Kemp shuts down GOP calls to oust Fani Willis

    09:07

  • Hayes blasts ‘deranged’ GOP climate plan: ‘Hurl ourselves into the fire’

    04:31

  • Hayes: Giuliani defamation ruling is ‘down payment on actual accountability’

    07:39

  • Trump tells Republicans to impeach Biden or 'fade into oblivion'

    06:14

  • Ex-judge: Trump election trial judge should have ‘The Talk’ with lawyers

    08:33

  • Biden campaign manager: GOP debate was ‘race to an extreme agenda’

    08:34

  • 'Like any defendant': Judge says Trump must ‘make the trial date work’

    07:02

  • Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia

    06:37

  • Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia

    03:44

  • Suspect in killing over Pride flag had long history of anti-LGBTQ posts

    06:37

  • Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

    06:29

  • GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up

    03:09

All In

‘Double-edged sword’: 61 indicted under Georgia RICO law over ‘Cop City’ protests

07:34

The Georgia RICO law seems to be an appropriate tool to use against the transgression of Trump's unlawful project to overturn an election. “But the very breadth of that law can be a double-edged sword,” says Chris Hayes on 61 people facing RICO charges over "Cop City" protests.Sept. 7, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    'Dumpster cult': Michael Cohen rips Navarro's 'stupidity' for Trump legal mess

    07:48

  • Court decides Alabama Republicans can’t be trusted to draw congressional maps

    07:10

  • Impeachment trial begins for Texas Republican Ken Paxton

    07:27

  • 'We didn't do anything': Proud Boy brags from jail that Trump will pardon him

    03:13

  • Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su: How Bidenomics is fueling union power

    06:24

  • Republicans threaten to impeach Wisconsin justice before she has ruled on any case

    08:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All