‘Doomsday glacier’: Experts raise alarms about cracking Antarctic ice shelf
A Florida-sized glacier in the western Antarctic is currently holding back enough ice to raise sea levels around the world by 10 feet. And a new study found its safeguards could collapse in less than a decade.Dec. 31, 2021
