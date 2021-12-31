IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

‘Doomsday glacier’: Experts raise alarms about cracking Antarctic ice shelf

06:48

A Florida-sized glacier in the western Antarctic is currently holding back enough ice to raise sea levels around the world by 10 feet. And a new study found its safeguards could collapse in less than a decade.Dec. 31, 2021

