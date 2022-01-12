‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay on turning up 'emotional bandwidth' on climate
“The emotional bandwidth we need to be living in right now—is somewhere in between the Cuban Missile Crisis and the initial bombing of London. And we’re at like, ‘Don’t use aerosol cans,’” says Adam McKay on the gap between the gravity of the climate crisis and how seriously we are taking it. Jan. 12, 2022
