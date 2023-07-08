IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Fundamental right’: Judges rule against health care bans for trans youth

    ‘Disastrous’: Ron DeSantis at risk of becoming the Ted Cruz of 2024

    Wisconsin governor uses clever maneuver to fund schools for four centuries

  • ‘Remarkable’: GOP voters not convinced by Pence's Jan. 6 defense

  • World records its hottest days ever this week

  • Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

  • Hayes: DeSantis flop is due to 'weird, alienating, hard-right campaign'

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

  • Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners 

  • 'Galling': Hayes on the 'imperial mindset' of the Supreme Court conservatives

  • Joy: Conservative justices welcome affirmative action—of legacy students

  • How Clarence Thomas ‘pulled the ladder up behind him’ on affirmative action

  • Georgia teacher faces termination after reading book about acceptance to class

  • Trump offers 12-point rebuttal of bombshell classified documents tape

  • Report: Rudy Giuliani interviewed in DOJ probe into 2020 election

  • Hayes: Supreme Court has ruled against the right’s ‘slow-motion insurrection’

  • McFaul: Putin ‘still has a Wagner problem’

  • Ex-Russian Foreign Minister: Don’t underestimate power of Putin’s propaganda

All In

‘Disastrous’: Ron DeSantis at risk of becoming the Ted Cruz of 2024

04:32

In 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz tried to run for president on his record as an extreme conservative jerk—and it looks like Ron DeSantis is using the same playbook ahead of 2024. But let’s remember how that worked out for Ted. July 8, 2023

