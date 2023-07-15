IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

All In

‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

06:58

“There are no lengths to which they will not go to make sure that every woman who gets pregnant in Ohio is forced to give birth,” Chris Hayes says of the ballot initiative in Ohio pushed by Republicans. David Pepper joins to discuss. July 15, 2023

    ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

