All In

'Designed to start a war': Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports

10:41

The New York Times reports Israeli officials obtained Hamas's battle plan for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack more than a year before it happened, documents, emails and interviews show. Former deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes joins to discuss. Dec. 1, 2023

