'Democratic superhero': Russian journalist reacts to death of Alexei Navalny
Feb. 17, 202406:38

    'Democratic superhero': Russian journalist reacts to death of Alexei Navalny

All In

'Democratic superhero': Russian journalist reacts to death of Alexei Navalny

06:38

Mikhail Zygar, founding editor of the exiled independent Russian media outlet TV Rain, joins Chris Hayes in the wake of the death of Alexei Navalny. Feb. 17, 2024

    'Democratic superhero': Russian journalist reacts to death of Alexei Navalny

