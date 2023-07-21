IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

All In

‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

“No Labels may claim to be unaffiliated with any party,” says Ali Velshi. “But – and this is a big but – when you look at what the group wants to do, one is left with the impression that it is effectively operating as a trojan horse to help elect Republicans.”July 21, 2023

