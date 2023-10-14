‘Dangerous prospect’: Dem rep rips GOP speaker nom Jordan as 'election denier'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“It is a dangerous prospect,” says Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) on the GOP’s current pick for House Speaker. “This is an election denier. This is someone who asked for a pardon himself, among the many dangerous things he's done.”Oct. 14, 2023

