‘Critical energy theory’: Right wing declares war on ‘woke’ climate policy

‘Critical energy theory’: Right wing declares war on ‘woke’ climate policy06:26
The right wing thinks they have found success with their critical race theory fear-mongering, so now they're trying to copy-paste that strategy onto a new target: “critical energy theory.”Dec. 9, 2021
