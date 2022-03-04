IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

‘Criminal conspiracy’: Raskin lays out Trump’s potential Jan. 6 crimes

05:56

“We identify at least three different kinds of criminal conspiracy and activity that were afoot,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin, discussing the revelations made in a court filing involving Trump ally John Eastman.  March 4, 2022

