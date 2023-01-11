IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court hears case threatening workers’ rights

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators 

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    How McCarthy put Social Security, Medicare on the line to secure speakership

    06:51

  • 'Let them have at it': Luria on GOP reps vowing to investigate Jan. 6 probe

    08:03

  • ‘American export’: Right-wingers storm Congress in Brazil in echo of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • ‘He gave away everything’: McGovern on McCarthy’s concessions to become speaker

    07:02

  • Inside the Capitol: This week vs. January 6 2021

    04:15

  • Chris Hayes: How Jan. 6 is the original sin of the Republican speaker chaos

    07:51

  • Sen. Cortez Masto: House Republicans aren't listening to the American people

    09:13

  • Congress adjourns for third day without selecting speaker

    08:27

  • Republicans scramble to adjourn amid second day of speaker chaos

    07:42

  • George Santos shows up for his first day of work amid growing scrutiny

    02:08

  • 'We'll see': Trump won’t say if he still supports McCarthy for speaker

    04:48

  • Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws

    08:32

  • GOP conference in chaos ahead of speaker vote

    08:02

  • 'He needs to go:' Ex-chair of California GOP calls on George Santos to resign

    07:56

  • Lofgren: Ginni Thomas transcript shows Justice Thomas should have recused himself

    07:53

  • Rep. Kildee on the Trump-appointed IRS chief: ‘Why didn’t he do his job?’

    05:57

  • Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 2023

    05:23

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’

    09:22

All In

‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators 

07:09

“It is a sanctioned coverup committee by Kevin McCarthy that he has sanctioned for the sole purpose of getting those radicals to vote for him for speaker,” says Rep. Ruben Gallego. “This is as if we gave the mafia the right to investigate the South District of New York Attorney’s office.” Jan. 11, 2023

  • Supreme Court hears case threatening workers’ rights

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators 

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    How McCarthy put Social Security, Medicare on the line to secure speakership

    06:51

  • 'Let them have at it': Luria on GOP reps vowing to investigate Jan. 6 probe

    08:03

  • ‘American export’: Right-wingers storm Congress in Brazil in echo of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • ‘He gave away everything’: McGovern on McCarthy’s concessions to become speaker

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All