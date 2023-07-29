‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate

Jen Psaki to Ron DeSantis: ‘Are you good?’03:49
- Now Playing
‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate07:26
- UP NEXT
'Classic mob prosecution’: Why new Mar-a-Lago defendant spells trouble for Trump06:57
New charges in Trump documents case may affect May trial date04:23
‘Page 29 is everything’: Legal expert explains new charges in Mar-a-Lago case04:22
‘Manchin is dreaming:’ What the third-party push gets wrong about America05:57
Psaki on Hunter Biden probe: Biden values DOJ independence. I saw it firsthand.08:19
Maxwell Frost rips new Florida curriculum as bid to ‘erase Black history’07:36
Ex-Fulton County prosecutor breaks down potential charges in Trump case06:12
Eastman lawyers draft memo to prosecutors to make case against indictment04:23
Psaki to GOP candidates defending Trump: What is your endgame?04:22
When could Trump be indicted over Jan. 6? DOJ alum explains possible timeline06:52
Trump warned he could be indicted in DOJ election probe07:18
Tennessee an example of backsliding democracy06:30
Trump to face federal trial May 20, 2024 in documents case06:52
‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump04:21
Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe07:12
Trump's ongoing threat to American democracy07:32
Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment10:42
Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges02:28
Jen Psaki to Ron DeSantis: ‘Are you good?’03:49
- Now Playing
‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate07:26
- UP NEXT
'Classic mob prosecution’: Why new Mar-a-Lago defendant spells trouble for Trump06:57
New charges in Trump documents case may affect May trial date04:23
‘Page 29 is everything’: Legal expert explains new charges in Mar-a-Lago case04:22
‘Manchin is dreaming:’ What the third-party push gets wrong about America05:57
Play All