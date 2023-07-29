IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki to Ron DeSantis: ‘Are you good?’

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    'Classic mob prosecution’: Why new Mar-a-Lago defendant spells trouble for Trump

    06:57

  • New charges in Trump documents case may affect May trial date

    04:23

  • ‘Page 29 is everything’: Legal expert explains new charges in Mar-a-Lago case

    04:22

  • ‘Manchin is dreaming:’ What the third-party push gets wrong about America

    05:57

  • Psaki on Hunter Biden probe: Biden values DOJ independence. I saw it firsthand.

    08:19

  • Maxwell Frost rips new Florida curriculum as bid to ‘erase Black history’

    07:36

  • Ex-Fulton County prosecutor breaks down potential charges in Trump case

    06:12

  • Eastman lawyers draft memo to prosecutors to make case against indictment

    04:23

  • Psaki to GOP candidates defending Trump: What is your endgame?

    04:22

  • When could Trump be indicted over Jan. 6? DOJ alum explains possible timeline

    06:52

  • Trump warned he could be indicted in DOJ election probe

    07:18

  • Tennessee an example of backsliding democracy

    06:30

  • Trump to face federal trial May 20, 2024 in documents case

    06:52

  • ‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

    04:21

  • Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe

    07:12

  • Trump's ongoing threat to American democracy

    07:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    02:28

All In

‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate

07:26

“Nixon is the only person I know who is coming out better because of these recent allegations this week,” says presidential historian Doug Brinkley, discussing the new charges in the Trump documents case. July 29, 2023

  • Jen Psaki to Ron DeSantis: ‘Are you good?’

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    'Classic mob prosecution’: Why new Mar-a-Lago defendant spells trouble for Trump

    06:57

  • New charges in Trump documents case may affect May trial date

    04:23

  • ‘Page 29 is everything’: Legal expert explains new charges in Mar-a-Lago case

    04:22

  • ‘Manchin is dreaming:’ What the third-party push gets wrong about America

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All