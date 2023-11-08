IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

'Courtroom theatrics': Trump uses fraud trial as 'dress rehearsal' for his criminal cases

06:29

Chris Hayes on the Trump fraud trial: “Every judge who has a Trump trial coming up should be watching this—because it looks like a dress rehearsal to polarize opinion about the legitimacy of the proceedings themselves, rather than try to win the case within the confines of the court.”Nov. 8, 2023

