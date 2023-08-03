IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Prosecutors build on Jan. 6th committee work to charge Trump

    ‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history

    See the coup charges that can send Trump to prison: Melber Report

  • Trump closer to prison with coup charges: Melber on how this ‘changes everything’

  • 'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

  • ‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment

  • Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure

  • 'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment

  • Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'

  • Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

  • If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

  • Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

  • 'No person is above the law:' January 6th Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren reacts to Trump indictment

  • 'Trumpworld' reacts to the former president’s third indictment

  • Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment after being indicted on four counts

  • Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

  • Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion

  • Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump

‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history

“The circumstance that we find ourselves in today with an ex-president joining that list of people charged under 18 U-S-C section 241 is on the one hand unprecedented – in the defendant's level of power and the breadth of the offense,” says Chris Hayes. “And on the other hand, firmly rooted in the ugliest and oldest American tradition: the opposition, by any means necessary, to the promise of full, multiracial democratic equality.”Aug. 3, 2023

