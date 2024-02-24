IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Chaos and confusion’: Inside the civil war engulfing the Michigan GOP
Feb. 24, 202407:23
    'Chaos and confusion': Inside the civil war engulfing the Michigan GOP

All In

‘Chaos and confusion’: Inside the civil war engulfing the Michigan GOP

“Republicans’ unfettered loyalty to Trump has led to disintegration and rot within local leadership, which is now playing out in some wild battles for control,” says Michael Steele. Former Michigan GOP chair Saul Anuzis joins to discuss. Feb. 24, 2024

    'Chaos and confusion': Inside the civil war engulfing the Michigan GOP

