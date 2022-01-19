IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • George Conway: Why Trump must have his day in court over Jan. 6 

    07:47

  • Justice Sotomayor works remotely due to apparent occupational hazard

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani

    09:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 public phase will hopefully be like Watergate hearings

    06:06

  • Trump shares stage with self-proclaimed Oath Keeper at Arizona rally

    07:33

  • 'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect

    09:51

  • Ted Cruz pushes far-right’s favorite Jan. 6 conspiracy theory to prove loyalty

    03:37

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 panel has ‘certain remedies’ to get McCarthy, Jordan to talk

    04:35

  • Warren: We can launch voting rights bill, but don’t yet have landing gear

    07:54

  • Rep. Aguilar: Committee wants to ask McCarthy about Trump ‘mindset’ around Jan. 6

    04:53

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay on turning up 'emotional bandwidth' on climate 

    10:44

  • Dr. Fauci on why he ‘called out’ GOP Sen. Rand Paul: ‘Pure ad hominem’

    07:12

  • Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in ‘imminent’ danger. The U.S. must help.

    02:45

  • If far-right groups are bankrupted by Jan. 6 lawsuit, ‘so be it,’ says D.C. AG

    06:53

  • Schiff on Jordan stonewalling 1/6 probe: He decided he has ‘a lot to hide’

    06:17

  • Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’

    03:59

  • Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did

    06:19

  • Ted Cruz begs for forgiveness after accurate observation of Jan. 6 reality

    10:23

  • Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6 

    08:25

  • January 6, 2021: The day as it happened

    05:56

All In

‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani

09:42

Rep. Adam Schiff on the Giuliani subpoena: “There’s a lot he could tell our committee, certainly a lot we’ve uncovered already. But I think he is a pretty central figure in all of this.”Jan. 19, 2022

  • George Conway: Why Trump must have his day in court over Jan. 6 

    07:47

  • Justice Sotomayor works remotely due to apparent occupational hazard

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani

    09:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 public phase will hopefully be like Watergate hearings

    06:06

  • Trump shares stage with self-proclaimed Oath Keeper at Arizona rally

    07:33

  • 'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect

    09:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All