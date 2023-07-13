‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

- Now Playing
‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness08:02
- UP NEXT
‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks06:29
'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive07:03
'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case06:34
NYT: Clarence Thomas gave elite group 'unusual' access to Supreme Court07:09
‘Misfire’: Floridians already feeling economic effect of DeSantis immigration law06:06
‘Retaliation’: Why Trump’s former DOJ officials fear a second term05:50
‘Fundamental right’: Judges rule against health care bans for trans youth06:24
‘Disastrous’: Ron DeSantis at risk of becoming the Ted Cruz of 202404:32
Wisconsin governor uses clever maneuver to fund schools for four centuries03:48
‘Remarkable’: GOP voters not convinced by Pence's Jan. 6 defense11:17
World records its hottest days ever this week03:24
Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case06:36
Hayes: DeSantis flop is due to 'weird, alienating, hard-right campaign'07:46
Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’08:44
WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell09:16
Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state07:48
Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners06:56
'Galling': Hayes on the 'imperial mindset' of the Supreme Court conservatives09:18
Joy: Conservative justices welcome affirmative action—of legacy students07:41
- Now Playing
‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness08:02
- UP NEXT
‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks06:29
'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive07:03
'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case06:34
NYT: Clarence Thomas gave elite group 'unusual' access to Supreme Court07:09
‘Misfire’: Floridians already feeling economic effect of DeSantis immigration law06:06
Play All