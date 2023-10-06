IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    ‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker

    07:47

  • ‘Ludicrous on its face’: Neguse says blaming Democrats for GOP disarray is ‘nonsensical’

    06:24

  • Hayes: 'I can't believe this needs to be said,' but the GOP is to blame for the GOP chaos 

    07:19

  • 'He couldn't let go of it': Inside the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

    06:45

  • Elizabeth Warren: GOP extremists are sowing chaos because they think it helps Trump

    06:03

  • ‘Trailblazer’: Rep. Barbara Lee pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died at 90

    07:21

  • Biden Comms chief: Shutdown ‘very possible’—at ‘totally the fault’ of GOP

    09:36

  • ‘Meltdown’: GOP star witnesses admit there’s no evidence to impeach Biden

    07:28

  • ‘Cooked and done:’ AOC shreds GOP for ‘embarrassing’ hearing on impeachment 

    09:00

  • Former top U.S. general: Trump movement is ‘major threat to armed forces'

    05:03

  • ‘Denied’: Trump loses bid to remove judge in federal coup trial

    05:29

  • Milley on Trump suggesting ‘execution’: Threat to me is threat to entire military

    10:09

  • ‘It’s a shame’: Ron Klain knocks ‘dysfunction’ of House Republican caucus

    04:07

  • ‘Fantasy world’: Scathing ruling finds Trump, adult sons committed fraud

    07:44

  • ‘Narcissistic, sociopath’: George Conway on why Trump’s Twitter banishment actually helped him

    06:45

  • The downward trajectory of the DeSantis campaign

    03:06

  • ‘Great realignment’: Are Never-Trump Republicans actually just Democrats now?

    06:24

  • Republicans find scapegoat for auto workers strike: Woke cars

    04:51

All In

‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

04:06

“In one party, you have people who want the norms of ethical behaviors and respect for the rule of law,” says Claire McCaskill. “On the other hand you’ve got a guy indicted – as you say 91 felony counts – and his party wants to bring him back to the Capitol and have him in charge of the only part of government they control. This is a break the glass moment because if there aren’t enough Republicans that stand up and say ‘come on folks, really?’ All those guys that won and women that won Biden districts, they’re done.” Oct. 6, 2023

  • Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    ‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker

    07:47

  • ‘Ludicrous on its face’: Neguse says blaming Democrats for GOP disarray is ‘nonsensical’

    06:24

  • Hayes: 'I can't believe this needs to be said,' but the GOP is to blame for the GOP chaos 

    07:19

  • 'He couldn't let go of it': Inside the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

    06:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All