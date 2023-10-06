‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

“In one party, you have people who want the norms of ethical behaviors and respect for the rule of law,” says Claire McCaskill. “On the other hand you’ve got a guy indicted – as you say 91 felony counts – and his party wants to bring him back to the Capitol and have him in charge of the only part of government they control. This is a break the glass moment because if there aren’t enough Republicans that stand up and say ‘come on folks, really?’ All those guys that won and women that won Biden districts, they’re done.” Oct. 6, 2023