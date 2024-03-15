IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Bonkers’: Trump team aims to suppress vote rather than earn it
March 15, 202405:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘Bonkers’: Trump team aims to suppress vote rather than earn it

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case

    07:03

  • Trump campaign asks: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

    03:40

  • Bernie Sanders: ‘We should stop funding Netanyahu’s war machine’

    07:01

  • 'Name your price': Trump TikTok flip-flop shows he’s ‘for sale’

    05:58

  • ‘Fear not facts:’ Target of right-wing ‘hate fest’ exonerated

    03:45

  • Must see: Trump v. Biden in 21 charts

    08:48

  • ‘On the right side’: Biden’s State of the Union showed his ‘greatest strengths’

    08:09

  • 'Absurdly overdramatic': Republicans react to Katie Britt’s SOTU response

    03:54

  • Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'

    07:52

  • Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • SCOTUS torn on 'shooting device so horrifying even Trump wanted it banned'

    07:39

  • ‘Wake up, America’: Birth control, IVF in jeopardy under GOP, warns Porter

    07:58

  • Debunking the right-wing myth of the ‘migrant crime surge’

    03:24

  • Pelosi rips GOP anti-IVF bill: They 'need a lesson in the bird and the bees’

    05:53

  • 'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

    09:59

  • ‘This is B.S.’: Maddow shreds ‘cravenness’ of Supreme Court delaying Trump trial

    10:17

  • ‘The fix is in’: Coup trial delay reveals Supreme Court ‘in cahoots’ with Trump

    08:19

  • Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden

    03:29

All In

‘Bonkers’: Trump team aims to suppress vote rather than earn it

05:40

Chris Hayes: Trump’s RNC is making an affirmative choice, backed up by money, and manpower, and logistics. A choice to put their effort into trying to suppress the vote rather than just straightforwardly trying to win more votes.March 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Bonkers’: Trump team aims to suppress vote rather than earn it

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case

    07:03

  • Trump campaign asks: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

    03:40

  • Bernie Sanders: ‘We should stop funding Netanyahu’s war machine’

    07:01

  • 'Name your price': Trump TikTok flip-flop shows he’s ‘for sale’

    05:58

  • ‘Fear not facts:’ Target of right-wing ‘hate fest’ exonerated

    03:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All