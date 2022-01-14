'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect
Chris Hayes: The charges filed on Thursday against a plotter of the Jan. 6 insurrection are not only the most serious we have seen, they also are the most descriptive of the actions of all who took part in the events up to and around that day: ‘seditious conspiracy.’Jan. 14, 2022
'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect
