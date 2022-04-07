IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Amazon, here we come': Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference

    02:27
‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden addressed a packed meeting of the North American Building Trades Union at a moment when organized labor is on a roll: “Amazon, here we come. Watch.”April 7, 2022

