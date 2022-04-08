IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘A defender of truth’: Remembering media critic Eric Boehlert

    03:34
All In

‘A defender of truth’: Remembering media critic Eric Boehlert

03:34

Chris Hayes: "In addition to his insightful work, Eric Boehlert was also unfailingly kind, gentle, sweet person beloved by those who worked with him, those who admired his work, and of course, most of all by his wife and two children he leaves behind.”April 8, 2022

    Historian: Only way to end Ukraine war is by Russian defeat on battlefield

    08:21

  • ‘Nobody stole the joy’: Sen. Booker on Judge Jackson's historic confirmation

    07:47

  • Justice Department has more Jan. 6 cases than lawyers to prosecute them

    04:33

  • GOP forced to amend bill that would have legalized child marriage in Tennessee

    10:00

  • How QAnon went mainstream: ‘Fever dream come true for the worst people on the internet’

    04:36

