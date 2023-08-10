IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Warnock: We saw Jan. 6 ‘metastasize into voter suppression laws’ across America

    07:16

  • Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

  • ‘No, thanks’: GOP voters, major donors losing interest in the DeSantis ‘war on woke’

    05:42

  • Indicted ex-president celebrates America’s World Cup defeat in ‘deranged’ rant

    03:15

  • ‘Look where we are now:’ Congresswoman rips Senate Republicans who acquitted Trump

    06:11

  • ‘Banality of evil’: Trump conspirator's path from 'unremarkable' to coup plotter

    04:23

  • Hayes: Mitch McConnell blew it with Trump impeachment acquittal

    09:04

  • ‘Running for his freedom’: Trump 2024 campaign is ‘like the OJ Bronco case’

    04:39

  • ‘Savvy’: How Jack Smith made it so Trump's Jan. 6 trial will likely go first

    03:23

  • ‘He’s alone’: Trump arraignment sees no family, no posse, no protests

    03:53

  • ‘They got him’: Chris Hayes says this Trump arrest is ‘biggest of all time’

    07:13

  • Prosecutors build on Jan. 6th committee work to charge Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history

    02:35

  • 'Betrayal:' North Carolina lawmaker who switched parties was courted by GOP before election

    07:50

  • RIP GOP: ‘Devastating’ new evidence Trump still ‘owns the Republican Party’

    03:13

  • Georgia journalist who observed fake electors subpoenaed in Trump case

    05:06

  • 'Are you ok?!': Psaki puzzled by DeSantis’ 'bizarre' campaign amid spiral

    03:49

  • ‘Cover-up’: New details in Trump indictment have shades of Watergate

    07:26

  • 'Classic mob prosecution’: Why new Mar-a-Lago defendant spells trouble for Trump

    06:57

All In

‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

02:19

“In the 411 days since the fall of Roe v. Wade, all over the country Americans are overwhelmingly backing abortion rights,” says Chris Hayes. “In every state where abortion has been on the ballot—conservative states, liberal states—the anti-abortion cause has lost.”Aug. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Warnock: We saw Jan. 6 ‘metastasize into voter suppression laws’ across America

    07:16

  • Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

  • ‘No, thanks’: GOP voters, major donors losing interest in the DeSantis ‘war on woke’

    05:42

  • Indicted ex-president celebrates America’s World Cup defeat in ‘deranged’ rant

    03:15

  • ‘Look where we are now:’ Congresswoman rips Senate Republicans who acquitted Trump

    06:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All