    '3-minute man': Legal expert says Trump testimony will 'blow up in his face'

'3-minute man': Legal expert says Trump testimony will 'blow up in his face'

“He was merely the 3-minute man today,” says MSNBC’s Katie Phang on Trump briefly taking the stand in the E. Jean Carroll defamation damages trial. “It’s going to blow up in his face because Donald Trump is having this jury that is watching this happen—and none of it is positive for Donald Trump.Jan. 26, 2024

    '3-minute man': Legal expert says Trump testimony will 'blow up in his face'

