Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. "Betty" shows us why
03:19
If you were banking on a nice, healthy tax refund this year, try not to get your hopes up. Remember all of that really helpful pandemic financial relief the government gave out last year? Well, if you got any of it, your tax refund may be smaller than expected. Some might end up owing money to the government instead. Jan. 8, 2022
