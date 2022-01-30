Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”

Artificial intelligence goes far beyond just music or clothing recommendations which poses unforeseen risks for all of us. In his new book “The Loop”, NBC News Technology correspondent Jacob Ward warns AI is eroding our ability to make decisions on our own. He tells Ali Velshi that companies are “deploying these pattern recognition systems to figure out what you and I are going to do next…the capacity for manipulation and even predatory tactics is enormous.” He adds “AI offers unscrupulous businesses the opportunity to make incredible money off us by just playing to our worst instincts”.Jan. 30, 2022