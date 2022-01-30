Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”
06:02
Share this -
copied
Artificial intelligence goes far beyond just music or clothing recommendations which poses unforeseen risks for all of us. In his new book “The Loop”, NBC News Technology correspondent Jacob Ward warns AI is eroding our ability to make decisions on our own. He tells Ali Velshi that companies are “deploying these pattern recognition systems to figure out what you and I are going to do next…the capacity for manipulation and even predatory tactics is enormous.” He adds “AI offers unscrupulous businesses the opportunity to make incredible money off us by just playing to our worst instincts”.Jan. 30, 2022
What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like
04:24
Now Playing
Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”
06:02
UP NEXT
Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger
07:39
Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics
10:10
Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court